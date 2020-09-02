Anchanto aims to enchant traditional logistics players with its warehouse management system Wareo

PETALING JAYA: Anchanto aims to assist traditional logistics players embrace digital solutions for e-commerce with its warehouse management system (eWMS), Wareo.

Its founder and CEO, Vaibhav Dabhade (pix) observed that the majority of logistics players relied on inventory management systems, order management systems or other traditional enterprise resource planning solutions for all their logistics needs, while a minority employed outdated eWMS solutions.

“What they need to understand is that they need a comprehensive solution/system that can cater to all their requirements at once, while aligning with their existing processes and workflows,” he told SunBiz in a recent interview.

With that in mind, Dabhade said, Wareo was built to cater to the current environment, where the system interfaces with multiple software applications to ensure the best productivity from the operations team.

Hence, the solutions are able to furnish businesses such as third party logistics (3PLs), warehousing, brands, e-distributors, service providers and postal associations with e-commerce capabilities.

He said Wareo offers ready integration with the rest of the ecosystem partners that ship the orders, with over 35 last-mile delivery companies to facilitate seamless shipping for warehouse operators.

In addition, Wareo has ready integrations with leading marketplaces such as Lazada, Zalora, Shopee, PrestoMall, Etsy and eBay, among others.

This year, Anchanto has expanded into Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Korea and Hong Kong, in addition to its existing markets in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and India.

Dabhade said the decision to enter a new market centres on its e-commerce growth trends and potential.

“Another important factor is the cross-border e-commerce & import-export potential in the region,” Dabhade said.

“For instance, cosmetics from Korea are quite popular across multiple markets in Southeast Asia and Australia. Similarly, there is heavy demand for Australian wine, dairy products and health supplements in China.”

Moving forward, Anchanto has set a target for itself in 2020, which is to hit a threefold increase in its revenue from the previous year.

“Due to the recent outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, we are facing challenges to schedule meetings & meet potential customers,” said Vaibhav, explaining that building close relationships are the key to its success and event cancellations have hindered them from building such relationships.

Despite the setbacks, he is quite confident of achieving its ambitious target, as the startup has rolled out upgrades for its platform, SelluSeller.

“Moreover, we are continuously hiring new team members to join us across our offices in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia and Philippines and we are also working to launch two new products this year.

“With a massively upgraded platform, team members, and new senior leadership onboard, we are confident of achieving our targets, and offering an enchanting experience to all our customers,” he said.

For the future, Dabhade said Anchanto is exploring new markets and potential partners across the Middle East, North Africa, North America and Europe.