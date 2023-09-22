Anwar meets with Google, Boeing, Medtronic and Siemens Healthineers executives in New York

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s efforts to attract investors to Malaysia continued with separate meetings with four giant companies, namely Google, Boeing, Medtronic and Siemens Healthineers.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said these companies also expressed their desire to expand their operations and business in Malaysia.

“The unity government will also facilitate and encourage investments in ensuring that Malaysia continues to be the preferred investment destination in the Southeast Asian region,” said the prime minister, who is in New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Among those present were Google president and chief financial officer Ruth Porat, Boeing global president Dr Brendan Nelson, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer Geoff Martha, as well as Siemens Healthcare global managing director Tisha Boatman.

The meeting, which took place at Anwar’s hotel in New York, was also attended by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Aziz, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Kadir, as well as representatives of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation.

On Thursday morning, Anwar had a meeting and interaction with 15 Fortune 500 United States companies, including Airbnb, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Boeing, ConocoPhillips and Kimberly-Clark at the Harvard Club, New York.

The prime minister also held a meeting with profound economist and winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, Professor Joseph Stiglitz from Columbia University.

Anwar said the opportunity was also used to exchange views related to the economic needs of developing countries to be given a fairer opportunity, especially in the increasingly challenging world economic environment.

“We discussed measures and strategies that can be implemented to increase income and eradicate poverty and at the same time, ensure sustainability,” he said.

Anwar said they also agreed that comprehensive education needs to be focused on, in order to build the identity and character of future generations.

“Discussions and ideas (from the meeting) will be utilised and cultivated to enhance the country’s economic potential,” he noted.

- Bernama