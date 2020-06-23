Anzo not aware of corporate developments mentioned in media report

PETALING JAYA: Anzo Holdings Bhd clarified that it is not aware of certain corporate developments within the company, as claimed in a media report on Monday, which said that a foreign investor was eyeing a stake in Anzo and that a new business might be injected into the company.

According to its Bursa Malaysia filing, it said it has made due and diligent enquiry with all directors, major shareholders and all such persons reasonably familiar with the matter related to the disclosure.

“The board is not aware that a foreign investor is eyeing a stake in Anzo and it may also come in to inject a new business. Nevertheless, the board noted that some foreign investors have acquired shares in the company.

“The board is cognisant of the need for proper dissemination of information to the public and would release announcement on Bursa Securities on any material issue on a timely basis as required by the Main Market listing requirements,” it said.