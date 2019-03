PETALING JAYA: APFT Bhd has received another written requisition from shareholders seeking to remove three directors and appoint its finance and administration head as an executive director.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the Practice Note 17 (PN17) company said it received a written requisition from five shareholders holding 10.23% stake in the company, to convene an EGM for the removal and appointment of directors.

The five shareholders are Florence Lim Hui Leng, Goh Kok Guan, Heng Yong Kang, Low Pit Koon and Goh Boon Soo @ Goh Yang Eng.

They are seeking to remove Laxmi Devi Murugan, Logonathan Vadivelu and Datuk Mohd Ismail Hamdan as directors and to appoint Siva Kumar Kalugasalam as an executive director with immediate effect.

APFT said it is seeking legal advice on the matter.

On Monday, the group said it received a written requisition from four of its shareholders holding 11.26% stake in the company, to convene an EGM for the removal and appointment of the directors named above.