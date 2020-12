PETALING JAYA: Apollo Food Holdings Bhd has temporarily stopped operations at its premises as of Dec 9, so as to enable the employees to undertake Covid-19 testing and the disinfection of premises to be carried out

Further, both of the group’s factories in Johor Bahru had received notices from the Health Ministry on Dec 11 to temporarily stop their operations until Dec 17 for the disinfection of premises or to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

The group is expecting to resume operations on Dec 18 or earlier, subject to the approval of the relevant authorities, according to its exchange filing.

“Apollo wishes to inform that given the evolving circumstances, the group is unable to quantify or determine the impact of Covid-19 on the financial and operational results of the group arising from the temporary stoppage of operations of the group due to Covid-19 testing for employees and disinfection of premises.”

It also said that it has strictly adhered to the preventive measures of Covid-19 issued by the Health Ministry as part of its business continuity management and that it will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all the employees.