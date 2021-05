SAN FRANCISCO: Apple and Facebook delivered blockbuster profits on Wednesday in the latest sign of Big Tech’s strength as the sector faces scrutiny for its growing dominance during the pandemic.

The two Silicon Valley giants reported profits that essentially doubled, with Apple earning more than US$23.6 billion (RM97 billion) and Facebook some US$9.5 billion in the first three months of the year.

Apple was lifted by strong gains in sales of iPhones and assorted products and services, while Facebook saw robust increases in digital advertising, reflecting people’s rising internet usage during the ongoing pandemic.

The results followed what one analyst called a “monster” quarter for Google and its parent firm Alphabet, which with Facebook dominates online advertising, and a robust report from Microsoft, which is growing its cloud computing operations.

Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple are among tech titans that have thrived as the pandemic accelerated a shift to working, learning, shopping and socializing online.

A day earlier, Alphabet said profit in the first quarter leapt to US$17.9 billion from US$6.8 billion in the same period a year ago while revenue jumped 34% to US$55.3 billion, led by gains in advertising and cloud computing services.

“Google had an absolute monster quarter with ads leading the way with an incredible 32% revenue improvement,” said Patrick Moorhead at Moor Insights & Strategies.

“YouTube grew an eye-watering 49% y-o-y which I attribute to increased YouTube viewing and increased YouTube TV subscribers.”

Apple meanwhile said revenue was the best ever for its fiscal second quarter, up 54% to US$89.6 billion.

Revenue from iPhones jumped 65% from a year ago to US$47 billion, reflecting strong demand for new iPhone 12 models.

Apple also reported gains in sales of iPads, Macs, wearables and accessories, and its array of services from digital payments to music. – AFP