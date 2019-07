PETALING JAYA: ARB Bhd has entered into two memorandum of agreements (MoAs) for the provision of water supply-related technology with a combined value of around RM800 million.

The company said in a statement that the MoAs were entered with Hangzhou Mayam IoT Tech Co Ltd and Shuifa IoT Tech Co Ltd for the project value of RM200 million and RM600 million, respectively.

For the MoA with Hangzhou Mayam, it involves a strategic partnership to deploy smart water meters in Malaysia to measure, collect and analyse real-time water consumption information and data, including water leakages, water pressure, date and time of water consumed households.

For the collaboration with Shuifa, it involves the installation of smart household water filtration system that can be supplied to the public and individuals.