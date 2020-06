PETALING JAYA: ARB Bhd has expanded into Singapore with two separate partnership agreements with Asterisk Computer (Far East) Pte Ltd to support the accelerated deployment of the enterprise application software (EAS) solutions in Malaysia and Singapore.

EAS solutions is a software platform aiming to improve productivity and efficiency to support its process functionality by solving operational processes problems.

According to the group’s Bursa disclosure, the business partnership agreement will enable the two parties to explore and undertake projects in relation to enterprise application software solutions and related information technology (IT) consultancy services.

Meanwhile, the outsourcing agreement stated that Asterisk shall outsource its enterprise applications software solution projects on a project basis to ARB.

ARB executive director Datuk Seri Larry Liew Kok Leong said the partnership with Asterisk Computer fits ARB’s strategy of expansion.

“We are definitely thrilled with this strategic partnership as it provides growth for ARB and opens opportunities for us to create synergistic business prospects in the EAS solutions under the umbrella of various industries. The partnership with Asterisk is important for several of ARB’s focus industries, where EAS solutions are often used.

Our attempt to expand market share in this region has been very positive so far, and we look forward to creating long-term business relationship with our partners. Asterisk Computer has proven that they have the best capabilities and expertise to provide and deploy EAS solutions, with their extensive experience of over 30 years. This partnership presents opportunities for us to provide a platform to implement the EAS solutions in Malaysia and Singapore,” he said.

The group also said the collaboration will allow it to cross-sell enterprise application software solution related products and services to its partner’s customer base which will allow it to generate greater revenue and increase market share in the software solutions segment.