PETALING JAYA: ARB Bhd has inked a strategic business partnership with Beijing Kuangshi Technology Com( MegVii) to collaborate and explore business opportunities in the area of artificial intelligence (AI) facial recognition application and relevant algorithm technology in the internet of things (IOT) in Malaysia,

Under the partnership, ARB’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary ARBIOT Sdn Bhd and MegVii will collaborate to deploy an intelligent body temperate detection and analysis system, known as “MegVii Ming Ji’ in Malaysia.

MegVii Ming Ji is capable of detecting and measuring body temperature accurately of up to 15 people per second, with a distance greater than three metres, making it ideal to be used in locations with high foot traffic, such as airports, train stations, shopping malls and hospitals.

The system integrates face detection technology and dual sensing via infrared cameras and visible light designed by MegVii’s AI platform, Brain++.

ARB executive director Datuk Larry Liew Kok Leong said the collaboration aligns with ARB’s strategies to adopt Industrial Revolution 4.0 in Malaysia in order to stay relevant and competitive, as well as to meet the ever-evolving needs of the societies.

“As such, we are ready to kick off our new collaboration with the deployment of the MegVii Ming Ji system in Malaysia to combat the current Covid-19 pandemic. Leveraging on the technology designed by MegVii, I believe that MegVii Ming Ji, which is based on the innovative AI thermal and facial recognition solution technology will help to flatten the Covid-19 curve by preventing sharp peak of infection cases with its abilities of detecting and identifying people with high body temperature in crowded areas,” he said in a statement.

He added that following this collaboration, ARB is looking at exploring more synergistic opportunities with MegVii by tapping on their technological know-how and technology advancements.

“We are confident that this collaboration will augur well for the Group and will contribute positively to our earnings. As we are constantly looking to build a sustainable future, through working with MegVii, we are able to take the next step to bring AI technology, image recognition and deep learning together for the benefits of all users,” he said.