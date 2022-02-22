ARB weighs listing its IoT business on Nasdaq

PETALING JAYA: Internet of Things (IoT) and information technology (IT) solutions provider ARB Bhd is considering the proposal to list its IoT business on the US Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

The proposed listing aims to move the group’s IoT business by leaps and bounds over the next few years. The massive technological and economic shifts over the last two years have opened up opportunities for exponential growth ahead.

ARB executive director Datuk Seri Larry Liew Kok Leong (pix) said its IoT business has been gaining momentum over the last few years, which was shown in its latest results for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2021 (FY21).

“The Covid-19 pandemic has escalated our growth trajectory by the surge in demand for our services. What we have experienced over the last two years is the shift towards digitalisation, which is expected to continue to gain momentum with the rollout of 5G and automation.

“To ensure that we can serve the surging demand for our IoT services, the group is looking at options to gain funding for expansion and better allocation of its resources. Among one of the proposals that the board raised was to consider the listing of our IoT business on the Nasdaq,” he said in a statement.

One of the key benefits from the proposed listing on the Nasdaq is promoting clearer segregation of business responsibilities and operations for the group’s existing IoT business. This would enable the management to efficiently allocate its resources to accelerate the expansion and growth of the IoT business.

“The growth trajectory of our IoT business is expected to be significantly higher than other business units, which could create a disproportionate allocation of resources. With the listing of our IoT business unit, this will help to enable an efficient allocation of resources within the group to cater for the growth expansion of the IoT business segment,” Liew said.

Aside from that, listing on Nasdaq will also provide its IoT business with direct access to a new fund-raising platform, which would increase the financial flexibility of the group’s IoT business to pursue its expansion and growth opportunities.

Liew added that the listing on Nasdaq, a globally recognised stock exchange, will also help the group’s IoT business gain recognition and enhance its corporate reputation.

“A listing on the Nasdaq Exchange will put ARB on the world map and enhance our corporate reputation, business profile and visibility. A stronger reputation will play a vital role in achieving greater market penetration and a wider customer base. This is especially true for businesses that involve multinational corporations,” he said.

Currently, details of the proposed listings have yet to be determined, but the group’s IoT business division is on track to meet Nasdaq’s financial requirements.

The company will obtain the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities, which include the United State Securities and Exchange Commission, Bursa Securities and any other relevant authorities and/or parties if required) for the proposed listing and the shareholders’ approval at a general meeting to be convened.