Argentina clinches US$45b debt deal with IMF

BUENOS AIRES/WASHINGTON: Argentina has sealed a US$45 billion (RM188.4 billion) debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country's government and the IMF said yesterday, after talks ironed out final wrinkles of an initial agreement reached in January.

“After intense negotiations, the national government managed to seal an agreement with the IMF,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement, adding the deal would be sent to Argentina’s Congress yesterday and would look to refinance some US$45 billion.

The IMF said the two sides had reached a staff-level agreement on a 30-month extended fund facility, including a programme to tame high inflation, reduce money printing to finance the fiscal deficit, and deliver positive real interest rates.

The deal, which will roll over a failed US$57 billion credit facility from 2018, is key to the grains-producing country stabilising its crisis-hit economy amid rampant inflation and dwindling foreign currency reserves.

In 2018, under the government of conservative president Mauricio Macri, the IMF granted its biggest-ever loan of US$57 billion to Argentina. The country received US$44 billion of that amount.

Macri's successor Alberto Fernandez refused to accept the rest, seeking also to renegotiate repayment terms.

Payments of US$19 billion and US$20 billion were due this year – a timeline the government considered impossible.

Argentina is just emerging from three years of economic recession and battling rising inflation and a high poverty rate.

Under the new deal, repayments will be made from 2026 to 2034 after a grace period.

Argentina has now had 22 bailouts by the IMF, but Ilan Goldfajn, the Fund’s Western Hemisphere Department director, said in a press conference that this time would be different “because it is based on realistic goals, it is based on the pragmatic approach and it its based on ownership of the programme by the (Argentine) authorities”.

Argentina's Congress and the IMF board still need to approve the agreement, which follows over a year of talks that have weighed on bond prices and limited the country's access to global credit markets.

The country's sovereign bonds showed little immediate reaction, ending slightly lower on the day, still in the mid- to low 30 cents on the dollar area. The peso currency rose in popular alternative markets.

“Notably, the impact of the first news that the government would get an IMF deal on Argentine dollar bonds was surprisingly small,” said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

“It’s perhaps a bit too early to judge the market reaction to Argentina’s IMF deal. It seems likely that it will spur a rally in the US dollar debt market, although investors may wait to see all the details.”

The Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank will participate in the programme by contributing 0.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) annually over the course of the programme in budget support, said Luis Cubeddu, the IMF's mission chief to Argentina, adding that their participation will ease the transition away from central bank financing. The 0.4% is a net figure, excluding repayments, he said.

Presidential spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti said energy subsidies, at some US$11 billion last year, were among the most discussed and “intensely negotiated” issues.

“But an understanding and a path have been achieved that take care of the most vulnerable and makes headway on the construction of reasonable tariffs that allow us to focus spending to generate employment and boost the economy,” she said.

Julie Kozack, deputy director of the Western Hemisphere Department at the IMF, said energy price increases “will be done in a progressive manner so that the lower income segments of the population would be more protected, and those with a higher payment capacity would have their subsidies eliminated”

Subsidies are aimed to be reduced by 0.6% of GDP, the Fund said. – Reuters, AFP