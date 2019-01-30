ARK Resources to jointly develop RM600m Penang project

PETALING JAYA: ARK Resources Holdings Bhd has proposed an 80:20 joint venture with the landowner Koperasi Kampung Melayu Balik Pulau Bhd (KKMBPB) to develop 89.9 acres of land in Penang into a multi-phased integrated development.

The estimated minimum gross development value (GDV) of the project is RM600 million, the construction firm told the stock exchange.

ARK Resources said its unit ARK Resources Bhd has entered into a joint venture development (JVD) agreement with KKMBPB for the proposed development.

Under the agreement, KKMBPB will provide the JVD land with vacant possession and free from encumbrances and ARK Resources will develop the land at its own sole costs and expenses.

ARK Resources said the financial commitment of the group in participation in the proposed JV will be funded through internally generated funds and/or bank borrowings.

The group said the proposed JV is expected to enhance its core business of property development and in line with its strategy to seek for more strategic land to expand its existing landbank.

It is also expected to generate future income stream to the group on a long-term basis.