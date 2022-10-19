Article 102(a) can ensure continuity of govt programmes, with partial approval of Budget 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The government can use Article 102(a) of the Federal Constitution to get partial approval of Budget 2023 to ensure the continuity of government programmes next year, said Ministry of Finance’s deputy secretary-general (Policy), Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

“Budget 2023 needs to be re-tabled to ensure that the government continues to operate come January 2023.

“One thing that we should highlight is that there was a precedent in 1999, when the parliament was dissolved before the budget was fully debated and approved,” he said.

“Article 102(a) of our Federal Constitution enables us to get approval for the first part of the budget for (development) expenditure to continue, while the full budget can get approved later,‘’ he told Bernama on the sidelines of the Securities Industry Development Corporation Business Foresight Forum 2022 today.

Article 102(a) of the Federal Constitution states that the parliament shall have power, in respect of any financial year before the passing of the Supply Bill, to authorise by law expenditure for a part of the year.

Malaysia’s RM372.3 billion Budget 2023 was tabled by Finance Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz in parliament on Friday, Oct 7, 2022.

The parliament was dissolved on Oct 10, 2022, to pave the way for the 15th General Election. - Bernama