Asean must upskill, reskill for digitalisation

KUALA LUMPUR: Digitisation will be the main driver of economic recovery in Asean following the devasting Covid-19 pandemic, said World Economic Forum (WEF) panellist and QI Group executive chairman Datuk Seri Vijay Eswaran on June 13.

He noted that in 2021, the number of internet users in Asean grew by over 10% to 400 million people, and almost 70% of Asean’s population is now online -- well above the global rate of 60%.

“The region’s digital economy is now valued at over US$100 billion (RM439 billion).

“However, for many Asean residents, expensive or poor internet quality or digital devices, lack of digital skills, as well as trust and security concerns prevent them from fully reaping their fair share of benefits from an inclusive digital economy,” he said in a statement.

As such, Vijay opined that Asean needs to upskill its workforce quickly to tackle barriers to digital adoption, and noted the urgent need for further upskilling and reskilling initiatives to ensure that the digital generation is equipped for a post-pandemic world and beyond.

“To drive digital transformation and to accommodate the new normal, businesses must quickly work with forward-thinking vendors or businesses that can successfully and securely facilitate digital transformation today and prevent obstacles tomorrow,” he added. - Bernama