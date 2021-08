PETALING JAYA: Asia Media Group Bhd said today its external auditor Messrs CAS Malaysia PLT is unable to express an opinion on the group’s financial statements for the financial period ended March 31, 2021.

According to Asia Media’s filing with Bursa Malaysia, CAS said it was not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion.

Explaining the basis for the disclaimer of opinion, CAS said it was unable to satisfy itself as to whether the opening balances as of Oct 1 2019 did not contain misstatements that may materially affect the financial performance, cash flows and financial position of the group for the financial period ended March 31 2021.

The auditor also said it was unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence pertaining to the accuracy of trade payables balances amounting to RM469,549; other payables and accruals amounting to RM300,967 and RM15,704 respectively; non-controlling interests totalling RM234,357; and other income of RM516,000.

CAS noted that Asia Media’s financial statements were prepared on the assumption that the group would continue as a going concern.

However, the auditor said there are material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the group to continue as a going concern.

It cited, among others, the net loss for the financial period ended March 31 2021, current liabilities exceeding current assets, deficit in shareholders’ fund, uncertainty on the outcome of the group’s legal suits and a winding-up order served on a subsidiary.

In reply, Asia Media said its directors are of the opinion that the preparation of the financial statements on a going concern basis remains appropriate due to measures that will be taken to mitigate the material uncertainty and to meet its obligations falling due within the next 12 months.

The board revealed that Asia Media will be signing new business contracts with potential customers, which are in various stages of negotiation.

“There will be more similar attempts to revive the business of the group in the coming months,” it said in the Bursa filing.

The group is also actively looking to dispose of certain physical assets which have been fully impaired in its FY 2018 to generate additional cash inflow.

It is in negotiations to reach an amicable settlement with the opposing parties in its legal suits to better manage cash flow and obligations as well as to continue its business operations.

Asia Media is also seeking legal advice for lawsuits to claim back the RM2.3 million advanced by former subsidiary DPO Plantations Sdn Bhd which has been fully impaired in its FY 2018 financial statements

Furthermore, it has obtained advances from certain shareholders to defray the ongoing operational expenses.