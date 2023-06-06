Asia-Pacific’s geopolitical fault lines may quicken shift from US dollar: Moody’s

KUALA LUMPUR: Emerging geopolitical fault lines may induce sovereigns, central banks and companies in Asia-Pacific (Apac) to diversify the currencies in which they raise funds, invest their reserves or invoice merchandise trade, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

It said in a statement today that the US dollar is unlikely to be unseated as the primary currency for international trade and reserves in the near future.

“Financial fault lines in Apac would increase reliance on domestic or regional pools of capital, which would stimulate the growth of local currency bond markets and reduce exchange rate risks for issuers.

“However, it may drive up financing costs across sectors with higher demand for scarce local liquidity,” said Moody’s managing director Michael Taylor.

According to Moody’s, Apac economies have generally reduced their reliance on dollar debt financing, but still depend highly on the dollar for trade invoicing and reserves management.

“The emerging geopolitical fault lines could impede the free movement of capital and banks’ ability to secure reliable and stable dollar funding.

“Meanwhile, financial institutions are exposed to the shifting strategies of their corporate customers, particularly in sensitive sectors that are central to geopolitical competition, such as semiconductors,” it added.

Moody’s highlighted that multilateral development banks (MDBs) will remain a core driver of long-term project finance, largely in US dollars.

Nevertheless, the emergence of MDBs and bilateral lending initiatives that reflect the interests of emerging economies is likely to increase competition in development finance, particularly given the role of governments as shareholders in the major MDBs, Moody’s noted. – Bernama