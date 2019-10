PETALING JAYA: Asia Poly Biogas Sdn Bhd has been granted feed-in approval by the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) for a biogas project in Kelantan.

Asia Poly Biogas is a wholly-owned unit of Asia Poly Holdings Bhd.

The scheduled feed-in-tariff commencement date is September 30, 2022 and the effective period will be for 21 years.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the biogas project was a way to create a steady income. The project is expected to contribute positively to the Asia Poly Group’s earnings and net assets in the future.