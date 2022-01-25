Astaka, DMR in MoU for potential development of projects in Johor

PETALING JAYA: Singapore Exchange-listed Astaka Holdings Ltd has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU), through subsidiary Astaka Padu Sdn Bhd, with DMR Holdings Sdn Bhd for potential collaboration to undertake land development projects in Johor with a total estimated gross development value of RM1 billion.

Building on the recent launch of the latest show units in its flagship residential development, The Astaka @ One Bukit Senyum, the group will be looking to jointly develop 42 acres of land in various cities in Johor, including Iskandar Puteri, Tampoi and Pengerang.

The proposed development sites are close to prominent establishments, with the one in Iskandar Puteri located near Legoland Malaysia and Kota Iskandar Development, the administrative center of the Johor government.

The joint development projects are expected to be completed over five years and comprise mixed commercial projects and a light industrial park.

The light industrial park project marks the group’s first venture into industrial development.

The projects to be jointly developed with DMR Holdings highlight Astaka’s intentions and commitment to becoming a prominent integrated property developer by expanding its portfolio of projects and by diversifying into industrial developments.

Commenting on the collaboration, Astaka Holdings executive director and CEO Khong Chung Lun said: “Having closely monitored the Malaysian economy for the past few months, we foresee this to be the appropriate time for us to execute our plans for expansion. While the pandemic has disrupted global economies, we have continued to identify suitable opportunities to grow the group in a well calibrated manner. These joint development projects, if undertaken, will allow both parties to synergise resources, network and expertise to help the group establish itself as a prominent integrated property developer in Johor.

“Moving forward, we will continue to monitor the market closely and identify suitable projects to bring greater value to our customers and shareholders.”