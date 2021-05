PETALING JAYA: The Intellectual Property High Court in Kuala Lumpur has declared that the sale, offer for sale, distribution and/or supply of TV boxes or illicit streaming devices (ISDs) that can provide unauthorised access to copyrighted works constitutes copyright infringement under the Copyright Act 1987, according to Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd.

The action in the Intellectual Property High Court was brought by Measat Broadcast Networks Sdn Bhd, the service provider for Astro, against a seller of ISDs preloaded with applications which act as gateways to websites or content servers streaming pirated content.

Astro said the judgment, considered to be the first by the Intellectual Property High Court, is positively received by the authorities and industry players in their battle against digital piracy. It lauded the High Court’s judgement as a bold step in the right direction against piracy in Malaysia.

Laila Saat, director, regulatory of Astro, said the declaration by the High Court sets a precedent for future civil claims on copyright infringement against ISD sellers in the market, including those on e-commerce platforms.