Astro posts 20.8% increase in net profit for fourth quarter

PETALING JAYA: Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd posted a net profit of RM167.83 million for its fourth quarter ended Jan 31, a 20.8% increase from RM138.92 million reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year mainly due to lower financing cost and taxes which was offset a drop in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) as well as a depreciation in assets.

Revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to RM1.11 billion from RM1.23 billion reported previously. The group has declared a fourth interim single-tier dividend of 1.5 sen per share, along with a final dividend of 2.5 sen per share bringing its full year payout to 8 sen per share – representing 77% of FY21 profits, over and above its dividend policy of 75%.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, the television segment saw its profit-before-tax (pbt) rose 12.4% to RM174.4 million in 4Q’21 from RM155.1 million reported for 4Q’20, on the back of lower costs, fees and expenses which was offset by lower revenue.

Its radio segment’s pbt stood at RM21.8 million against RM47.1 million reported previously as it is affected by the slow economic activity caused by the pandemic.

On the other hand, Astro’s home shopping segment posted a pbt of RM4.3 million against a loss before tax of RM4.2 million attributed to a higher revenue from a consumer to online shopping during the pandemic.

For the full financial year ending Jan 31 its net profits fell 17.6% to RM539.85 million from RM655.3 million.

Revenue for the period stood at RM4.36 billion, an 11.2% drop from RM4.91 billion reported previously.

For its outlook, the group stated that it is cautious on uncertainties relating to Covid-19, even as Malaysia commences its national vaccine rollout, given that any re-imposition or tightening of movement control orders to curb the pandemic may impact revenue.

Moving forward, it will continue to cost optimise, re-prioritise capex and actively manage its capital to further strengthen its balance sheet.