Astro will continuously invest in transformation for long-term and sustainable growth

PETALING JAYA: Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd will continuously invest in its transformation for long-term and sustainable growth, focusing on content, broadband, streaming, customer experience, data, addressable advertising and technology to better serve customers, according to its group CEO Henry Tan.

“Alongside progressive user interface and experience enhancements, we are committed to making kids’ viewing safer. An increasing number of global streaming apps have been integrated onto our flagship Ultra Box and included in our new Astro TV packages, for the best big screen viewing experience.

“We expect to continue aggregating the best streaming apps and adding on lifestyle apps which are relevant for Malaysians in the near future. Addressable Advertising is gaining traction in the market and is being enhanced with a unified audience measurement on Linear, On Demand and OTT (over-the-top streaming services). We expect Addressable Advertising to have increased industry adoption over time and to continue growing into the future,” said Tan in a statement on Dec 15.

The group maintains a cautious outlook and will monitor business conditions, whilst prudently managing costs. It expects market volatility to remain in the shorter term, both in terms of foreign currency volatility and interest rates, and will be managing these with hedge instruments over time.

“Our revenue grew q-o-q to RM926 million, driven by strong adex (advertising expenditure) performance in Q3’23 that rose 27% q-o-q to RM110 million. We recorded normalised profit after tax and minority interests (Patami) of RM73 million in Q3’23; Patami was impacted by higher unrealised forex loss due to transponder finance lease liabilities as the US dollar appreciated. The group remained cash generative and proactive in its capital management,” said Tan.

He added that given the macro economic conditions and foreign currency volatility, the group has declared a third interim dividend of 0.75 sen per share.