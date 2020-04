PETALING JAYA: AT Systematization Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary AT Engineering Solution Sdn Bhd (ATES) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Shanghai JieNaXin Mech & Elec Equipment Co Ltd (JNX) for the production and collaboration of large-scale disinfectant chambers in their fight against Covid-19.

ATES and JNX will be responsible for the consultation, design, research and localisation of the software and equipment parts for the production of the chambers.

The firms will pool their knowledge to begin production on anti-epidemic, integrated solutions such as thermometry and integrated disinfection chambers, as well as the localisation of software design and equipment parts of these chambers.

The chambers will allow for temperature scanning and sanitising, as well as disinfection spraying.

These will be done via automatic liquid feeding, real-time display of its running state, automatic alarms and self-stop protection for liquid shortage; flexibility on spray time and adjustable fog quantity, liquid waste recycling capabilities, and passage lighting for use at night.

AT Systematization managing director Choong Lee Aun said while speed is a key focus in the production of the chambers, it is aware of its responsibility in securing the technology required for the conduct of these chambers.

“The difference between our chamber and those in the market is that ours allow for both disinfecting and temperature scanning – which is key in detecting the symptoms of Covid-19.

“The whole idea is to automate the process of detecting and disinfecting automatically, without human contact. We look to marketing this by mid June 2020,” Choong said in a statement.