PETALING JAYA: AT Systematization Bhd (ATS) inked a letter of intent with Pearl Glove (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd’s shareholder representative and director Aaron Khoo Teng Soon to acquire the glove manufacturer for an undisclosed sum today.

The proposed acquisition is subject to due diligence, regulatory and shareholder approval.

Kedah-based Pearl Glove primarily designs, develops and manufactures industrial gloves. Its specialty is bespoke OEM and ODM products.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, if ATS is satisfied with the due diligence, a share purchase agreement shall be executed within 30 days from the due diligence process and it will pay a refundable deposit of RM500,000 to Pearl Glove.

ATS said it views the move as a logical expansion in the current environment of burgeoning demand for gloves and will seek to inject further capital and expertise to manufacture medical examination nitrile gloves to boost Pearl Glove’s capacity and product suite, post-acquisition.

Citing a Bloomberg commentary which stated Malaysia is expected to churn out in excess of 240 billion units of gloves this year, the group opined that by investing in a turnkey glove company and adjusting for timing to adopt new machine lines and expertise, they will be ready to supplement the requirement of continuous growth for gloves by end-2020.

“The global viral pandemic that has spread quickly has required immediate resources be deployed to the safety of front liners, and medical examination gloves are of paramount need,” it said.

With Malaysia accounting for 67% of the global market’s glove business, this acquisition will make ATS a contributory to the unprecedented boom.