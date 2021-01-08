AT Systemization axes two MOUs

PETALING JAYA: AT Systemization Bhd has mutually agreed to terminate two memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shanghai Jienaxin Mech & Elec Equipment Co Ltd to produce tooling parts for mask-making machines and disinfection chambers due to the “absence of any further progress on the MOUs”.

Previously the group has entered into a memorandum of collaboration with Shanghai Jienaxin to work together in producing high precision tooling parts for meltblown nonwoven fabric mask-making machines such as spinneret as well as the localisation of the product, which was first announced in May 2020.

In April last year, it also entered into a MOU with the same company for collaboration in anti-epidemic integrated solutions such as thermometry and integrated disinfection chamber as well as localisation of the software design and equipment parts of the product.

AT Systemization stated that the termination of the two MOUs is effective immediately.