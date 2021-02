PETALING JAYA: ATA IMS Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2020 more than doubled to RM53.31 million from a year ago mainly attributable to higher sales order from existing customers with optimised productivity and improved operational efficiency.

For the current quarter under review, the group recorded a higher revenue of RM1.17 billion, an increase of 35.5% as compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019.

For the nine months period, its net profit rose 63% to RM123.26 million, while revenue went up 24% to RM3.25 billion.

ATA IMS said the main customer’s order forecast still remains strong and its new customers’ projects will commence during the year, as such the group’s current year prospects remains positive.

The group is also expected to increase capital expenditure during the financial year in order to increase production capacity to meet the increase in orders.