ATA IMS gives commitment to improve ESG practices

PETALING JAYA: ATA IMS Bhd will ensure compliance with Malaysia’s national laws without compromise as it is committed to achieving and exceeding the standards to be one of the best electronics manufacturing service (EMS) providers.

“Our employees are our strength, and their wellbeing and welfare are central to our business,” the group said in a statement today.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan visited ATA IMS in Johor Baru on Wednesday. The minister was accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Human Resources, Johor Department of Labour and Human Resources Development Corp.

ATA IMS gave the minister its firm commitment towards further improvement in its environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and looks towards working closely with the government, ministry, and other relevant bodies on the road to becoming a model company in the EMS industry.

ATA IMS has been in the limelight after British appliance maker Dyson cut ties with the the EMS provider last month over accusations of forced labour. ATA gets 80% of its revenue from Dyson, according to Reuters.

ATA IMS in its statement said Saravanan was pleased with the working environment at the company’s factories and found ATA’s employees’ accommodation facilities at a satisfactory level.