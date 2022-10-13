Atlan back in the black in Q2 with RM2.6m net profit

PETALING JAYA: Atlan Holdings Bhd recorded a net profit of RM2.61 million for the second quarter ended Aug 31, 2022 compared with a net loss of RM9.26 million in the corresponding quarter last year mainly thanks to the automotive segment.

Revenue for the quarter increased over fourfold to RM87.76 million from RM19.34 million.

For the cumulative first six months of the financial year, Atlan registered net profit of RM7.23 million compared with a net loss of RM5.83 million.

Revenue increased 62.8% to RM165.12 million from RM101.41 million.

The group expects the business environment in which it operates to remain challenging. But it is cautiously optimistic that its operations and financial performance will gradually improve for the remaining period of the financial year ending Feb 28, 2023.

“To ensure the group is well positioned to navigate through this challenging period, the group will continue to strategise, adapt and also will take timely appropriate measures in order to minimise operating risks and optimise its resources so as to ensure that its core businesses remain resilient and stable,” Atlan said.