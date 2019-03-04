Aturmaju, PSSB plan RM78m lifestyle project

KUALA LUMPUR: Aturmaju Resources Bhd’s (ARB) wholly-owned subsidiary ARB Development Sdn Bhd (ARBD) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Perkasa Selalu Sdn Bhd (PSSB) for the development of an intelligence modern lifestyle project in Selangor worth RM78 million.

A filing with Bursa Malaysia shows that PSSB engages ARBD as system, engineering, procurement, commissioning management on the project. ARBD is also fully responsible for the financing of the smart home engineering system integration, procurement, and commissioning of the project.

PSSB is principally involves in investment in real property and housing development business.

ARC CEO (investment & technology) Datuk Larry Liew said the trend of embracing the Internet of Things technology in the development of projects is inevitable.

“It is no longer location that will determine whether a project is sellable or not. Instead, it is the unique offerings that comes with a project that will be the key catalyst,“ he said a statement.