Auto sector expects Budget 2022 to include measures to drive green mobility agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: Automotive players expect the initiatives to strengthen the local electric vehicle (EV) industry and green technology ecosystems will be announced in the upcoming Budget 2022.

This is in progression with the national aspiration of low carbon mobility objectives and green mobility agenda as spelt out in the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP) unveiled last month.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia managing director Erik Winter said the group is encouraged by the government’s ambition as envisaged in the 12MP to enhance electro mobility (e-mobility).

“Malaysia should not lose out on the opportunities that EVs can bring, so we hope the government will allocate funding in Budget 2022 in developing an e-mobility roadmap for Malaysia.

“We need to look into creating a holistic EV ecosystem, expanding proper infrastructures, introducing tax incentives for both businesses and customers, and more. We at VPCM are always ready to support the government with industry insights and knowledge wherever needed,“ he told Bernama.

Winter said the government’s ambition in the 12MP to enhance e-mobility is a crucial step for the country to become a low-carbon nation, and that the shift is already happening globally where EVs are quickly becoming the norm.

Honda Malaysia Sdn Bhd president and chief operating officer Sarly Adle Sarkum said Honda was the pioneer in introducing hybrid technology to the Malaysian market in line with the government’s effort to promote and develop green technology.

“With this, we appreciate if the government can encourage various green technology policies and incentives to promote green technology among automotive players in the industry,“ he said.

Sarly said Honda Malaysia is also appreciative of the government’s effort to extend the sales tax exemption until December 2021 and hopes an extension will be announced in the budget.

“We hope the government would consider to further extend the sales tax exemption up until June 2022, as we believe it will help many Malaysians purchase cars with extra savings and at the same time boosting the automotive industry,“ he added.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Motor and Credit Companies Association of Malaysia (FMCCAM) is wishing for government grants and soft loans for its members in the national budget.

President Datuk Tony Khor said FMCCAM's digital initiative called ezAuto, which aims to transform the used car industry, still lacks further development to cater for the ever changing requirements of the industry.

“During the movement control order (MCO) and Conditional MCO, the ezAuto contactless transaction platform provided free used car trading and bidding services to more than 700 small, medium and micro used car dealers. We would like the government to support and provide some grants in order for us to enhance and introduce new digital features to the online platform.

Khor, who has been with the industry for over 30 years, manages over 4,500 registered dealers under the FMCCAM umbrella, shared that some of the members, who were facing severe hardship in sustaining their businesses due to the pandemic, were in dire need of help to survive.

“We hope the government can provide soft business loans to our members in order for them to ride through these tough periods and sustain until the economy picks up again in the near future,“ he added.