Automating businesses’ HR workflow with JustLogin

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore’s software and cloud-based human resources (HR) company JustLogin has launched in Malaysia, offering solutions ranging from managing staff leave to the dissemination of payrolls and claims for all businesses, including start-ups and SMEs.

JustLogin’s mobile-first and employee-first approach is tailored to meet the needs of today’s millennials and Gen Zs. JustLogin’s solutions are aimed at saving time, manpower and money while increasing productivity, efficiency and accuracy.

“JustLogin is crucial especially during unprecedented times like these where the Covid-19 pandemic has introduced hybrid or remote working. With our solutions, businesses can now focus on productivity and their people rather than getting tangled up in tiresome paperwork. Even better, all these tedious tasks can be done anywhere, anytime on a mobile device,” said JustLogin COO Chan Chiou Hao.

JustLogin is literally HR in your pocket, as it allows users to access and download pay slips on the go, apply for leave anytime anywhere, deal with expense claims effortlessly and clock-in and out of work via its face recognition technology. Its snap, scan and send functions also make submitting expenses hassle-free and seamless. Instead of being bogged down with tedious forms and manual data entry for both HR and staff, JustLogin steps in to automate and streamline the administrative process powered by artifical intelligence (AI) and microservices technology.

The JustLogin integrated People, Payroll, Leave, Attendance, Expense management, Mobile App, and SafeClock helps businesses navigate through the challenges of managing today’s workforce, especially post-Covid. For example, the payroll management automatically generates EA forms and is always up-to-date with contribution rates and other policy changes made by the Malaysian government.

With over 20 years of experience, 85 employees and over 2,500 customers, JustLogin has helped numerous companies with five to 2,000 employees across 25 countries. Some of their customers include Ikea, Sumitomo Chemicals, Valentino, Owndays, Toyota Tsusho, Asus, Hansgrohe, Nippon Airways, Roquette Asia, Inside Scoop, Rinnai and Sunway Medical Centre, amongst others.

In a bid to aid the Malaysian business ecosystem, JustLogin is extending a six-month complimentary use of its software to SMEs with valid SME Status Certificate by SME Corp Malaysia to benefit from the JustLogin HR Cloud platform.