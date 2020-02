KUALA LUMPUR: The newly-launched National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020) is proof of the government’s consistencies towards advancing the Malaysian automotive eco-system to the next level, an industry player said.

Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Nasional Sdn Bhd (Perodua) president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said this is apparent on the continued support for component localisation, which is the backbone of the country’s automotive industry.

Over the past decade, Perodua has purchased a total of RM43.5 billion worth of components from local suppliers, with RM5.4 billion purchased was made last year alone.

“This year, we are expecting to spend nearly RM6 billion on locally-sourced automotive components.

“This volume sustains and fortifies the Malaysian automotive eco-system, contributing to the economy, jobs and nation-building,” he said in a statement today, adding that the government is also consistent to further the energy-efficient vehicle (EEV) programme, in which many players have invested.

He said Perodua is Malaysia’s first and largest EEV manufacturer and has to date, produced and sold over 800,000 EEVs.

On Industry 4.0, he said the company is a firm believer of technology convergence, particularly the integration of communication technology into automotive applications.

“We have already made considerable leaps in this area with regard to our products,” he said.

Meanwhile, UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd’s president K Ravindran in a statement said the NAP 2020 which was launched today provided an updated ‘roadmap’ for the development of the industry and this will provide direction and guidance.

He said the measures contained in the blueprint will be of great value for forward planning, especially where investments in Malaysia are concerned.

“The introduction of the Next Generation Vehicle (NxGV) program provides another area to direct future product development for the Malaysian market.

“UMWT is keen to support to be in line with the NAP 2020 objectives when specifications and expectations are clear.

“It is also hoped that the government will continue to be giving incentives for a sufficient length of time. This will help to justify the investment and provide reasonable returns on the investment, ” he said.

Ravindran said with the EEV specifications being updated, it is hoped that ample time will be provided before implementation for a proper review. -Bernama