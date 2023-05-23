AVPN, Yayasan Hasanah co-host conference on Asian issues

PETALING JAYA: AVPN and Yayasan Hasanah will co-host the annual AVPN Global Conference 2023, marking the first time it will be held in Malaysia and focuses on putting Asian voices at the forefront of global discourse.

Entitled “Global Challenges: Asian Solutions”, the conference will focus on Asian leadership to address urgent issues in gender, climate, healthcare and livelihoods through collaboration and community ownership.

AVPN CEO Naina Subberwal Batra remarked that there is an urgency to collectively address the critical needs and burning issues in the region.

“The conference is the best place to witness the formation and announcement of new partnerships, the innovation of catalytic funding vehicles, and ultimately the movement of more capital towards impact in our region,” Naina said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Yayasan Hasanah trustee and managing director Datuk Shahira Ahmed Bazari said they look forward to providing the global and regional delegates with a deeper understanding of the Malaysian social investment context with the wider Asia region.

“As the convenor, collaborator, and catalyst for change in the social impact sector, we see it as our responsibility to bring to Malaysia the most current conversations to be had in this space and we can’t think of a better conference to host,” she said.

The event will take place in Kuala Lumpur from June 20 until 22. Concurrently, Yayasan Hasanah will organise a social impact conference, the Hasanah Forum.