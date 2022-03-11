Awantec eyes expansion into private sector

PETALING JAYA: AwanBiru Technology Bhd (Awantec), formerly Prestariang Bhd, will expand into the private sector by leveraging the MDeC Technology Solution Providers programme for small and medium enterprises.

Awantec is a managed service provider (MSP) for cloud services to the government.

Its CEO, Rezal Rahman, said the company will adopt a three-pronged strategy that includes focusing on the core business, expansion and enhancement of the core business, and “Blue Ocean” ventures to achieve profitability by this year.

“Phase one of our strategy is to replatform the Education Ministry and other government agencies via the Pernec MyGovUC project to the cloud and hire a CTO and to build the technology team.

“Phase two includes providing change management consulting, upskilling and reskilling. Phase three includes evaluating cloud-based application partners and assessing cloud opportunities in industry verticals,” he told reporters at a corporate briefing for media and analysts yesterday.

Rezal said Awantec, as an MSP, will enhance its revenue stream by providing additional products and services beyond that of a licensor.

“Talent business has also demonstrated strong growth and complements Awantec’s software and services business in facilitating the transition of clients to the cloud by providing upskilling and reskilling training and change management advisory.

“Awantec’s three-phased strategy prioritises its core offering while supplementing its revenue by enhancing value and identifying complementary products and services,” he said.

For the first six months ended Dec 31, 2021, the group’s net profit fell 55.92% to RM4.26 million from RM9.66 million a year ago due to the absence of profit from discontinued operations. Its revenue dropped 11.7% to RM64.99 million from RM73.59 million, mainly attributable to the lower revenue from software and services.

Last year, it was appointed as an MSP to manage cloud services to support government agencies with Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace.