Award-winning Taiwanese eco-friendly products at IGEM 2022

PETALING JAYA: Taiwan Excellence award-winning manufacturers Kai Suh Suh Enterprise (KSS) and Univacco will be exhibiting its products at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2022) in Kuala Lumpur this week.

KSS was established in 1969 and is the number one cable ties and wiring accessories manufacturer in Taiwan and ranked as top three in the world. It differentiates itself from competitors through total competitiveness, which is a combination of quality, service and professionalism.

KSS is currently serving 127 countries and 40,000 clients globally. In Malaysia, KSS aims to serve every industrial need of wire and cable management products in the country.

The company has passed the ISO14001 international environmental management system verification, and uses high-quality European, American and Japanese raw materials for production. The products meet the requirements of RoHS, REACH and other international environmental regulations.

“With more than 50 years of professional experience, we develop a variety of environmentally friendly materials and products, and make them reusable to achieve the goal of environmental friendliness,” said a KSS representative.

The company owns a private industrial park, with a floor area of 500,000 square meters, adopting state-of-the-art plastic injection, extrusion, tool and molding machine from Europe as well as Japan, enabling the company to produce 50 million pieces of cable ties and related accessories in a day.

Meanwhile, Univacco, founded in 1990, is a global manufacturer of stamping foils, which consumers can rely upon to deliver fantastic graphic printing results. With a 30-year coating and vacuum metalising expertise and sustainable commitment, its products meet the needs for foil embellishment and finish.

“As a Taiwan-based company, Univacco meets local needs with 23 subsidiaries and sole distributors, and more than 60 distributors around the world. Today, we have more than 4,000 customers in 70 countries worldwide. Our foil product range with sustainable benefits such as hot stamping foil, cold foil - sheet-fed offset, cold foil - narrow-wed, holographic foil, digital foil, toner foil,” said its CEO Bruce Lee.

Its stamping and cold transfer foil products bring luster to the marketplace along with the sustainability needed to compete in the current competitive market.

Univacco is the first manufacturer in Asia to develop cold transfer foil products. Especially in Western Europe and America, its cold transfer foil is widely applied on a huge amount of labels or packaging of consumer products.

Univacco’s foil is recyclable, deinkable, compostable and biodegradable for application to packaging. It has a de-inking certification granted by Ingede. Univacco’s foil has gained Din Certco certification, including both the European Standard EN 13432 and North America Standard ASTM D6400.

The company believes that sustainability is crucial and continuously invests in pioneering research, development, and resources. In addition, it has conducted thorough reviews of the value chain to find ways to improve research and development, manufacturing, and operations. By doing so, it hopes to provide the stamping foil industry with solutions for sustainability.

“Univacco has always done its utmost to implement eco-friendly manufacturing, reduce plastic use, and lower carbon emissions. Our products meet the standards of EN13432, a certification for de-inking and composability. The successful closed-loop recycling of stamping foil is not only an achievement for Univacco, but also a milestone for businesses along the entire value-chain, including end users in decoration, packaging, and labeling,“ added Lee.

Those interested can visit the KSS and Univacco booths at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Hall 1 (booth no: 1,075) at IGEM 2022 in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Wednesday to Friday (Oct 12-14).

Taiwan Excellence, which represents the highest quality of products and services coming out of Taiwan, will be participating in IGEM 2022 where it will exhibit 10 manufacturers with 25 products. The strive for net-zero sustainability is one of the driving forces behind many Taiwanese enterprises and has continually spurred breakthroughs across different industries.

The exhibiting products will comprise of eco products, green constructions, and sustainable packaging such as using biodegradable straws, reusable cups, sustainable packaging solutions to help prevent waste and generate cost savings.

For more information, visit igem.my