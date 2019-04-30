AWC bags RM17.1m supply contract for MRT2 project

PETALING JAYA: AWC Bhd has secured a RM17.1 million contract for the designing, manufacturing, supplying, assembling, testing and commissioning of Harsco Model RGH 10C Rail Grinding Vehicle works for the Mass Rapid Transit 2 (MRT2) project.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, AWC said the contract was awarded to its subsidiary Trackwork and Supplies Sdn Bhd by China Communications Construction Company (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (CCCC).

The contract is expected to be completed by Sept 30, 2022.

“This is the first substantial single contract that the rail division has secured since the acquisition last year. We would like to thank CCCC and MRT Corp for the opportunity to be part of the MRT2 project,” said AWC group CEO and president Datuk Ahmad Kabeer.

“With this award, the group’s total contract wins amount to approximately RM135 million for the current financial year. We look forward to more opportunities in the rail sector as other mega rail projects come back onstream,” he added.