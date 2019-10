PETALING JAYA: The Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia (Awer) has urged the government to study mechanism to utilise the existing water operators and Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB) to implement water-related projects as well as electricity companies for rural electricity projects.

“This will enable regulators like the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) as well as Energy Commission to regulate these projects to ensure it follows industry standard. There are cases where operators are forced to takeover below standard projects and this is due to these projects are being implemented via ministries or agencies without such expertise. Water related projects should be under the ministry in charge of water and similarly the case for electricity related projects,“ Awer president Piarapakaran S said in a statement in response to Budget 2020.

He also called for the shutdown of redundant agencies, pointing out that the Sewerage Services Department (JPP) has overlapping function with PAAB, SPAN and Indah Water Konsortium (IWK); while the Water Supply Department (JBA) has overlapping functions with PAAB, SPAN and water operators.

“Both JBA and JPP must be closed down and its staff force can be absorbed to SPAN, PAAB, IWK, water operators or other government vacancies,“ said Piarapakaran.

For the energy and green technology sector, he said, the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Seda) and Yayasan Hijau can be closed down. “Seda’s functions can be carried out by Energy Commission. Meanwhile, Yayasan Hijau’s function can be carried out by GreenTech Corporation Malaysia. The government should not waste taxpayers’ money on redundant agencies.”

He added that IWK must be restructured under the Water Services Industry Act 2006.