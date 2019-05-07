Axiata, Digi share prices soar on merger talks

PETALING JAYA: Axiata Group Bhd’s share price was up 13.61% this morning following news that it is in discussions with Norwegian telco Telenor ASA for a potential merger, which would combine both parties’ Asian operations and portfolio of telecommunications, digital and infrastructure assets.

At 11.38am, Axiata was trading at RM4.59 with 16.35 million shares changing hands.

Meanwhile, Digi.com Bhd was up 9.07% to RM4.93 on 20.89 million shares traded.

Axiata president and group CEO Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim yesterday said the proposed merger between Digi and Celcom in Malaysia will not result in a monopoly.

Both stocks were among the top 20 actively traded counters this morning.