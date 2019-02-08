Axiata: No court order on RM2.16b tax bill

KUALA LUMPUR: Axiata Group Bhd has not received the judgment and order of the Nepal Supreme Court following its ruling on Axiata and its majority owned subsidiary Ncell Pte Ltd to pay capital gains tax (CGT) of 61 billion Nepalese rupees (RM2.16 billion) for the Ncell buyout deal.

“None of the Axiata parties to the litigation has received the judgment and order of the Supreme Court following its ruling, nor does the group have any details of what was ordered by the Supreme Court,“ the group said in a statement.

It said Ncell, Reynolds Holdings Limited, and Axiata Investment (UK) Limited were given the full clearance by the Large Tax Payers Office of Nepal (LTPO) of its obligations to withhold any CGT payment on behalf of the seller Telia Company in relation to the transaction via the letter from LTPO dated June 4, 2017, following the full and final payment made by Ncell, albeit under protest on the basis that CGT is not applicable on offshore transactions and even if applicable, any shortfall on payment is the responsibility of the seller.

“Axiata will provide further updates upon receiving the order of the Supreme Court,“ it added.

Axiata said the Supreme Court had in its ruling on Feb 6, 2019, dismissed both the writ petitions by Reynolds and Ncell, and one of the Public Interest Litigations (PIL).

“However, Axiata understands that the Court has ruled in favour of the PIL filed by Dwarikanath Dhungel and others broadly pleading that the onus of CGT is on Ncell, Reynolds and Axiata UK.”

It was reported that Axiata had been hit with the tax bill, which excludes late fees and fines, for its US$1.36 billion purchase of Reynolds, which has 80% stake in Ncell, in 2015.

The LTPO chief was quoted as saying it would only initiate the process of collecting the tax amount once it gets a copy of the tax verdict.