Axiata secures US$800m in Islamic financing

PETALING JAYA: Axiata Group Bhd has completed its syndicated multicurrency Shariah-compliant sustainability-linked financing facilities of US$800 million (RM3.5 billion), the first sustainability-linked Islamic Syndicated Financing effort undertaken in Malaysia and globally.

Apart from the diversification of funding options, the innovative financing mechanism offered through a Shariah-compliant sustainability financing structure serves to enhance Axiata’s liquidity position, particularly during these uncertain times whilst enabling the company to reap the benefits of optimal financing cost.

In a statement, Axiata president and CEO Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said the financing signifies a major milestone for Axiata.

“It demonstrates our approach towards business operations and financing avenues to deliver long-term growth and sustainable performance. As a company that works to create value across all our markets, we will continue to be guided by international best practices and sustainability principles,” he said.

He also noted that the completion of the syndicated financing further demonstrates the strong support and confidence of the banking fraternity towards Axiata’s long-term business sustainability and direction, backed by its well-established regional presence in 11 markets throughout Asean and South Asia.

The financing agreement was inked between Axiata and OCBC Al-Amin Bank Berhad which acted as the lead coordinator and sustainability structuring and shariah adviser, together with the other mandated lead arrangers and financiers, Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, Labuan Branch; Maybank Islamic Bank Bhd; and MUFG Bank (Malaysia) Bhd.