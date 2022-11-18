Axiata shareholders approve proposed Celcom-Digi merger

KUALA LUMPUR: Axiata Group Bhd’s board of directors has announced that its shareholders have approved the proposed merger of the telecommunication operations of Celcom Axiata Bhd and Digi.Com Bhd.

The telecommunications conglomerate said the decision was made at the group’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Nov 18.

“The outcome of the EGM by poll vote has been submitted to Bursa Malaysia as required by the applicable regulations,” it said.

Axiata said with the shareholders’ nod, the merger has moved closer to completion, having previously received the go-ahead from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, the Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia before this EGM. - Bernama