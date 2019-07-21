Azman Hashim celebrates 80th birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: AmBank group chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim celebrated his 80th birthday last week with a grand birthday bash featuring The Big Band from the University of Malaya.

How does it feel to be 80?

“Syukur alhamdulillah, I feel the same. No change, no impact. I can do all the things that I’m used to doing, I feel the same as I was in my 50s and 60s. It’s true that age is just a number. You’re as young or as old as you feel. I keep myself busy with lots of things to do, but of course most things that I want to do and love to do,” said Azman in his speech.