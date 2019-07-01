Azmin: 12th Malaysia Plan to focus on economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, social re-engineering

PUTRAJAYA: The policies, programmes and initiatives of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) will revolve around three main dimensions, namely economic empowerment, environmental sustainability and social re-engineering.

Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said these dimensions will complement each other towards realising Malaysia’s new development model of shared prosperity.

“They are also in line with our efforts to attain the sustainable development goals by 2030. These dimensions are to be underpinned by the principles of enhanced governance and new policy tools,“ he said in a pre-recorded video keynote address at the 12th Malaysia Plan: Kick-off Conference here this morning.

Azmin is currently attending the 6th Opec and non-Opec Ministerial Meeting in Vienna.

The outcomes of the 12th Malaysia Plan: Kick-off Conference will support 13 inter-agency planning groups and 47 technical working groups that have been established in preparation of the 12th Malaysia Plan.