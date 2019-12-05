Azrul Osman Rani to take over as Petronas Dagangan MD/CEO in Jan

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Dagangan Bhd has appointed Azrul Osman Rani (pix) as its managing director and CEO effective Jan 1, 2020, replacing Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed M Tahir.

Azrul is currently the head of commercial development & JV formation at Petronas Refinery & Petrochemical Corp (PRPC) with a second role as PRPC Utilities & Facilities CEO.

From 2014 to 2018, he took the lead in the strategic negotiations that led to the joint venture between Petronas and Saudi Aramco within the Pengerang Integrated Complex, the national petroleum company’s largest downstream investment valued at US$27 billion (RM112.58 billion).

Syed Zainal said Azrul has had an illustrative career in Petronas in the marketing and commercial segment, ranging from trading activities, mergers and acquisitions, as well as negotiations that will complement the dynamics of the business.

“With over 23 years of experience in the oil and gas business, I look forward to Azrul taking Petronas Dagangan to the next level of growth.”