KUALA LUMPUR: German-based medical technology company, B. Braun will expand its portfolio of testing capabilities for healthcare solutions related to intravenous access, surgical technologies, intravenous systems, central venous puncture and pain control in Penang.

In a joint statement, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and B. Braun said the volume of product testing has been tripled to more than 600,000 scientific measurements per annum due to the proven competencies, strong product knowledge and efficiency displayed by the local team of Malaysian engineers.

Furthermore, they said medical devices for infusion systems, central venous puncture and pain control, which are being manufactured in Germany, have also been added to the portfolio being tested in Penang.

The Global Test Centre would conduct design validation, discovery and shelf life testing, as well as failure analysis; and features state-of-the-art test equipment and a fully integrated data management system, which is crucial to ensure the safety and efficacy of medical devices, used in the treatment of patients around the world.

All products are also tested to ensure adherence to the stringent requirements of the European Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR), United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) and other recognised regulatory authorities.

MIDA chief executive officer, Datuk Azman Mahmud said the Malaysian medical device industry has shown great promise in creating high-quality employment, reinforcing the domestic supply chain ecosystem, and generating greater export value.

“We have a strong presence of established supporting industries conforming to world-class standards that support the medical devices industry in the country.

“The nation’s legacy expertise in precision electronics has also provided our workforce the requisite skills in quality management and precision. We trust that these qualities draw world leaders in healthcare including B. Braun to continuously embrace the abundant business opportunities in Malaysia today,” he added.

Meanwhile, B. Braun Asia Pacific president, Lam Chee Hong said the Global Test Centre in Penang, which is staffed by a proven team of highly competent Malaysians, would ensure that patients everywhere continue to receive medical devices of the highest global standards.

Occupying a 193,285 square metre site in Penang’s Free Industrial Zone, B. Braun Medical Industries is one of the largest production sites of the Group, with over 7,600 employees.

Established in 1972, B. Braun is a pioneer foreign investor in the northern state, which has evolved into the nexus for the medical device industry in Malaysia. -Bernama