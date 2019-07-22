Baba Eco opens higher at 16 sen on LEAP Market

PETALING JAYA: Baba Eco Group Bhd made its debut on the LEAP Market this morning at 16 sen, representing a 23% premium over its offer price of 13 sen.

At midday, the stock was at 16 sen with 130,500 shares traded.

Under the listing exercise, Baba Eco raised RM3.58 million via placement of 27.5 million new shares at an issue price of 13 sen each to sophisticated investors.

Baba Eco is an integrated gardening supplies provider. It manufactures biodegradable flower pots as well as eco-friendly organic fertilisers and natural pesticides.

The group aims to broaden its market presence overseas particularly in the Southeast Asia region.