Bakke succeeds Megat Zaharuddin as Felda chairman

PETALING JAYA: The Economic Affairs Ministry has appointed Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh (pix) as the chairman of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) for a two-year period effective July 1.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today that the appointment has been approved by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Mohd Bakke is a corporate figure with integrity and authority. He has vast experience in the corporate sector including the plantation industry. I am confident he has the leadership to continue the efforts of returning Felda into an agency that can uplift the settlers and guarantee Felda’s sustainability,” he said.

The appointment marks Mohd Bakke’s return to Felda. In 2009, he was the group managing director of Felda Holdings Bhd and was later appointed as the group president and CEO of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, which is now known as FGV Holdings Bhd.

Mohd Bakke, 64, will be retiring from his role as managing director of Sime Darby Plantation Bhd on June 30 after nine years with the group.

He will succeed Felda’s current chairman Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor who will resign on June 30.

Azmin thanked Megat Zaharuddin for his contributions towards the government’s efforts to rebuild Felda and ensure the sustainability of the plantation industry and the future of Felda settlers. He said Megat Zaharuddin, together with Felda’s new management team, had worked hard and given their full commitment to complete the white paper which outlined the recovery plan that was approved by Parliament.