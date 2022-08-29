Bandar IOI Segamat to welcome new medical facility

PETALING JAYA: IOI Properties Group Bhd (IOIPG) has entered into an agreement with Oriental Medical Segamat for the sale of a freehold land measuring 4.84 acres located within Bandar IOI Segamat, Johor.

Bandar IOI Segamat, a 607-acre integrated development with a gross development value of RM1.3 billion consists of an East Precinct and its extension, the North Precinct. Upon its completion by the end of 2023, the East Precinct will be providing 5,000 housing units to accommodate a population of 25,000 people and it is expected to be a thriving business and residential hub.

Meanwhile, with the overall development of East Precinct nearing completion, IOIPG has started its expansion into the 112-acre North Precinct. Once fully developed, it anticipates an additional 1,200 residential and commercial units within the North Precinct which will benefit from the spillover effects from the more matured East Precinct.

Oriental Medical Segamat is a subsidiary of Melaka Straits Medical Centre Sdn Bhd which is majority owned by Oriental Holdings Bhd (OHB). The land located within the East Precinct of Bandar IOI Segamat marks the proposed development by Oriental Medical Segamat of a new private hospital facility. This seeks to expand OHB’s network of healthcare services from Klebang, Malacca to Segamat, Johor and will be OHB’s second hospital venture to complement its flagship hospital Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre at Klebang.

Bandar IOI Segamat provides Oriental Medical Segamat with a strategic and accessible location as it is only a short drive away from the town centre and it leverages on Segamat district’s connectivity to federal and state road networks. Segamat is home to matured residential areas with an estimated population of 185,000 people served by existing facilities and amenities.

IOIPG CEO Datuk Voon Tin Yow said the addition of a new medical centre in Bandar IOI Segamat unlocks the potential of this integrated development.

“It will provide connectivity and open doors for other businesses to thrive not only within our development but to surrounding communities within the district as well.”

Bandar IOI Segamat prioritises community well-being and welcomes the addition of Oriental Medical Segamat to complement Segamat district’s existing healthcare infrastructure. The new hospital will help to increase accessibility to a wider range of healthcare options that provides greater opportunities for medical tourism that benefits Bandar IOI Segamat and the Segamat district.