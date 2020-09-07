Bank Islam aims to extend RM1 billion in financing to healthcare professionals

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd is targeting to extend RM1 billion in financing to healthcare professionals in the year ahead through collaborations with six healthcare associations.

The bank today inked six memorandums of understandings (MoUs) with the Malaysian Medical Association, Ibnu Sina’s Medical Charity Organisation of Malaysia, Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society, Association of Malaysian Optometrists, Malaysian Private Dental Practitioners’ Association and Veterinary Association Malaysia.

The MoUs are aimed at providing total banking solutions to complement the needs of members of the associations.

CEO Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said the partnership would create a bigger room for exploration and a better understanding of financial needs in regard to capitalisation of expertise for mutual benefit.

He said Bank Islam is known to be a strong player in the retail segment with two of its most significant retail portfolio being government servants and employees of government linked companies (GLCs).

He said the bank was also cognisant of other professionals such as accountants, engineers, architects and surveyors’ contributions to Malaysia’s economy and is focusing on their needs as well.

On the automatic moratorium which ends at the end of this month, Muazzam said the bank had already identified and contacted the customers who lost their jobs or had their salary reduced as a result of the movement control order.

He said the bank had also opened up various channels and simplified their procedures for customers who are still in need of further assistance; however, the number that had responded is very small.

For the retail segment, he said since the bulk of customers were government sectors and GLCs which did not experience redundancy and pay cut, the bank expected only a small number of vulnerable customers.

He said the bank to date only saw 11,000 to 12,000 applications for moratorium extension, which was much lower than anticipated, and expect more to come forward towards the end of September.

As for the business segment involving RM1.8 billion in total financing, only about 70% of the customers had taken up the automatic moratorium; to date, only 150 customers had applied for further financial assistance. – Bernama