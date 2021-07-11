Bank Islam: Assistance for 108,936 accounts involving total of RM12.6 billion

PETALING JAYA: Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd is assisting 108,936 accounts with a total outstanding financing amount of almost RM12.63 billion under its Pemulih Repayment Assistance (PRA) package since its rollout on July 7, 2021.

The numbers consist of 108,846 individual accounts with an outstanding financing amount of RM12.6 billion and 90 applications from microenterprises and small and medium enterprises (SME) customers involving RM29.43 million.

In supporting the government’s Pemulih package, PRA allows eligible customers to choose either a six-month moratorium or 50% monthly instalments reduction for six months. Application is open for customers from the B40, M40 or T20, the microenterprises and SME segment affected by the ongoing pandemic. The application under PRA is still open until further notice.

Besides PRA, Bank Islam also offers customised Rescheduling and Restructuring programmes to accommodate customers’ needs for a suitable payment plan. In addition to that, eligible SMEs are also provided with the Penjana Tourism Fund for customers in the tourism sector; and the Targeted Relief and Relief Facility for customers in the services sector. Recently, the bank introduced the Automation and Digitalisation Facility for SMEs looking for incentives to automate their processes and digitalise operations for better efficiency.