Bank Islam offers chance of trip to Turkiye in UEFA 2023 campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (Bank Islam) is offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience to its Bank Islam Mastercard Credit Card-i cardmembers to watch the UEFA Champions League final match in Türkiye through the “Trip to UEFA 2023” campaign.

Customers can join this campaign when they spend using a Bank Islam Mastercard Credit Card-i during the campaign period. Customers are eligible for one entry unit for every RM100 retail or online spending and two entry units for every RM100 spent overseas.

Additionally, new customers who apply and activate a Bank Islam Mastercard Credit Card-i within the campaign period are eligible for three entries.

The grand prize of Bank Islam Mastercard Credit Card-i “Trip to UEFA 2023” campaign consists of two tickets to UEFA Champions League final, two roundtrip flight tickets to Türkiye, four-day, three-night luxury accommodation, and US$250 allowance. Meanwhile, consolation prizes include exclusive UEFA-themed merchandise, TruPoints of up to 30,000, and Adidas vouchers.

Bank Islam’s chief business officer (Retail) Mizan Masram said the campaign’s organisation is intended to appreciate the support and loyalty of Bank Islam customers towards its products and services over the years.

“Cashless payment is now a preferred method among customers as it provides an easy, fast and safe transaction. The organisation of this campaign will encourage the use of cashless payment methods, further accelerating the acceptance of digital payments.

This will then support the nation’s goal of forming a cashless society,“ he said.

He said Bank Islan wants to offer attractive rewards to customers every time they shop using the Bank Islam Mastercard Credit Card-i. The more payments made using our card, the more chances of winning. Winners for the campaign will be announced within May 2023.